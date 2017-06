Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters in front of Sawyer Bridge during a campaign event in Hillsborough, New Hampshire May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Mitt Romney clinched the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday with a projected victory in the Texas primary, Fox News reported.

Romney won enough of Texas' 155 delegates to meet the benchmark of 1,144 delegates needed for the nomination, Fox News said.

He will face Democratic President Barack Obama in a November 6 election.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson)