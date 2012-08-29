U.S. Congressman and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R-W) does a check at the podium ahead of his address to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

TAMPA, Florida Paul Ryan plans to tell Americans on Wednesday that he and Mitt Romney would try to resolve America's deep fiscal problems if elected, in a speech in which the Republican vice presidential nominee said he would not shy away from his tough budget proposals.

"The work ahead will be hard," he planned to say in his evening speech to the Republican National Convention.

Romney picked Ryan, a Wisconsin lawmaker, as his No. 2 to try to unify conservatives behind the Republican ticket and reach out to moderates worried about the country's debt and deficits.

"Before the math and the momentum overwhelm us all, we are going to solve this nation's economic problems. And I'm going to level with you: We don't have that much time. But if we are serious, and smart, and we lead, we can do this," Ryan will say in his speech, according to excerpts released by the Romney campaign.

Ryan, 42, is chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee and has proposed deep cuts in government spending and would overhaul the Medicare health insurance program for seniors with federal spending reductions.

Democrats have engaged in broad attacks on Ryan over his budget plan in trying to convince voters to stick with President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

"We will not duck the tough issues - we will lead," Ryan will say. "We will not spend four years blaming others - we will take responsibility... The work ahead will be hard. These times demand the best of us - all of us, but we can do this."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell)