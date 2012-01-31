U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate (L) greets guests after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

COTTLEVILLE, Mo Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum said on Monday his 3-year-old daughter was getting better at a hospital in Philadelphia and he returned to the campaign trail in Missouri to try to boost his flagging White House bid.

Santorum left the campaign on Sunday, just two days before the important Florida Republican primary, to be with his daughter Isabella, who was hospitalized over the weekend with pneumonia.

Santorum spoke to an overflow crowd at a community college in the St. Louis suburbs, thanking supporters for "all your prayers" for his daughter.

"Bella," as the Santorum family calls her, was born with a genetic condition known as Trisomy 18, which often results in the death of a child.

Santorum told the crowd that his daughter's condition had improved. "She made a turn. She's gotten good," he said.

Santorum, the former Pennsylvania senator who won the Iowa caucuses over Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney, stressed economic issues during his Missouri stop.

Missouri, considered a crucial swing state in November's general election, has a presidential preference vote on February 7. Results will be used to recommend to party leaders who make the final decision on the makeup of the state Republican delegation to the nominating convention.

Republicans are not bound by the results of the "beauty contest" but several Santorum supporters said a good vote for their candidate could be used as a wedge to gain delegates.

The state party leadership has said former Massachusetts governor Romney has the edge in the Missouri delegates sweepstakes.

Santorum was the first to appear in the state of the four candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Barack Obama in the November election.

"In Missouri, you have an opportunity to send a message," Santorum said, drawing a standing ovation from about 300 people in an auditorium.

Another 200 enthusiasts were turned away but heard some of the candidate's comments through a bullhorn before he left for another event in Nevada.

Santorum is trailing Romney and former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich in Florida, according to the latest of a series of Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday evening. His support was at 12 percent, down from 16 percent in Sunday's results, compared with 43 percent for Romney and 28 percent for Gingrich. Ron Paul, a Texas congressman, was last among the four candidates, with 5 percent support.

