CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Democratic Party holds its national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week when it will officially nominate U.S. President Barack Obama as its candidate for the November 6 election.

Here is a list of main speakers. All times are in eastern time and approximate.

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. hour

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO union federation

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York

7 p.m. hour

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

8 p.m. hour

U.S. Representative Barney Frank of Massachusetts

9 p.m. hour

California Attorney General Kamala Harris

Women's rights activist Sandra Fluke

10 p.m. hour

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senate candidate for Massachusetts

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton

THURSDAY

10 p.m. hour

Vice President Joe Biden

President Barack Obama

