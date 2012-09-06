CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Democratic Party holds its national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week when it will officially nominate U.S. President Barack Obama as its candidate for the November 6 election.
Here is a list of main speakers. All times are in eastern time and approximate.
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. hour
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO union federation
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York
7 p.m. hour
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
8 p.m. hour
U.S. Representative Barney Frank of Massachusetts
9 p.m. hour
California Attorney General Kamala Harris
Women's rights activist Sandra Fluke
10 p.m. hour
Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senate candidate for Massachusetts
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton
THURSDAY
10 p.m. hour
Vice President Joe Biden
President Barack Obama
