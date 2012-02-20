U.S. presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Monday showing how much they had raised and spent as of January 31.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offered a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the "Super PACs," which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some of the highlights of the FEC filings:

RICK PERRY (Republican, ended campaign on January 19)

Raised: $20.3 million

Spent: $19.3 million

Cash on hand: $860,168

Debt: Paid out

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Raised: $98.6 million

Spent: $75.9 million

Cash on hand: $23.4 million

Debt: $11.8 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, the Super PAC supporting Mitt Romney (Republican)

Raised: $36.8 million

Spent: $20.5 million

Cash on hand: $16.3 million

Heavily funded by the investment community, the Super PAC received $1.25 million from prominent former hedge fund manager Julian Robertson at Tiger Management. He topped at least eight other $1 million contributors, including Houston builder Bob Perry.

Harold Simmons, billionaire Dallas banker and a very active Republican donor, gave his first donation of $100,000 to the Super PAC in January.

ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Ron Paul (Republican)

Raised: $4 million

Spent: $3.3 million

Cash on hand: $60,181

Much of the money came from PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek. Thiel, who donated a total of $2.6 million to the Super PAC, is a billionaire venture capitalist and the first outside investor in Facebook.

In January, the Super PAC also attracted a number of large donors with military backgrounds, including members of the U.S. Army and Air Force, Navy veterans and engineers with Lockheed Martin and B/E Aerospace.

OUR DESTINY, the Super PAC supporting Jon Huntsman (Republican, ended campaign on January 16)

Raised: $3.3 million

Spent: $3.2 million

Cash on hand: $845

The candidate's father, Jon Huntsman Sr, a billionaire industrialist, donated a total of $2.2 million to the PAC, including $335,000 in January. Another big donor last month was billionaire and television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio, who gave $100,000. He is a former chief executive of Univision, the largest U.S. Spanish-language broadcast company.

These highlights will be updated as the campaigns and political action committees file reports with the FEC before the midnight Monday deadline.