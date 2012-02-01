Steve Bing, co-producer of singer Jerry Lee Lewis' new album 'Mean Old Man' attends 'An Evening with Jerry Lee Lewis' at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in this September 28, 2010 file photo. Lewis celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday and is promoting his new album. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files.

U.S. presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Tuesday that showed how much they had raised and spent as of December 31.

The filings to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) also offered a snapshot of who donated how much to the "Super PACs," which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Here are highlights from the FEC filings.

CAMPAIGNS:

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Raised: $96.9 million

Received from the fund feeding both the campaign and the Democratic Party: $32.9 million

Spent: $105.9 million

Cash on hand: $81.8 million

Debt: $3 million

MITT ROMNEY (Republican)

Raised: $56.8 million

Spent: $36.6 million

Cash on hand: $19.9 million

NEWT GINGRICH (Republican)

Raised: $12.7 million

Spent: $10.7 million

Cash on hand: $2.1 million

Debt: $1.2 million

RON PAUL (Republican)

Raised: $25.5 million

Spent: $24.1 million

Cash on hand: $1.9 million

RICK SANTORUM (Republican)

Raised: $2.2 million

Spent: $1.9 million

Cash on hand: $278,934

Debt: $204,836

RICK PERRY (Republican; ended campaign on January 19)

Raised: $19.8 million

Spent: $16 million

Cash on hand: $3.8 million

Debt: $93,745

JON HUNTSMAN (Republican; ended campaign on January 16)

Raised: $3.3 million

Spent: $5.4 million

Cash on hand: $110,965

Debt: $3.8 million

SUPER PACS:

PRIORITIES USA PAC, the Super PAC supporting Obama

Raised $4.2 million

Spent $2.9 million

Cash on hand $1.5 million

The Super PAC received a $1 million donation from the PAC arm of the Service Employees International Union and another $215,234 from its non-profit sister organization Priorities USA.

The PAC's biggest donors include Hollywood producer Steven Spielberg, investor John Law and William Little Jr., chairman of consumer product trade show firm George Little Management.

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, the Super PAC supporting Romney

Raised $30.2 million

Spent $6.5 million

Cash on hand $23.6 million

Heavily funded by the investment community, the Super PAC received $1 million contributions from six donors including Robert Mercer, a Long Island hedge fund manager; hedge fund manager Paul Singer, who helped fund a campaign to legalize gay marriage in New York; and Oxbow Corp's Bill Koch. The PAC also received a $500,000 contribution from a long-time Perry supporter, Houston builder Bob Perry.

WINNING OUR FUTURE, the Super PAC supporting Gingrich

Raised $2.1 million*

Spent $910,668

Cash on hand $1.2 million

Prominent donors to the Super PAC include Texas billionaire Harold Simmons, the CEO of Contran Corp., who gave $500,000 to the pro-Gingrich Super PAC and is also supporter of Rick Perry.

*Since the cutoff date of the filing, the PAC has received $10 million in donations from billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam.

RED WHITE AND BLUE FUND, the Super PAC supporting Santorum

Raised $729,935

Spent $651,820

Cash on hand $78,114

The PAC largely ran on a $331,000 donation by Foster Friess, a Wyoming billionaire, and a $250,000 contribution from philanthropist and retired surgeon John Templeton.

ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Ron Paul

Raised: $1 million*

Spent: $392,225

Cash on hard: $1 million

Donors include PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek, and Scott Banister, an early adviser and board member. Thiel is a billionaire venture capitalist and the first outside investor in Facebook. [ID:nL2E8CVASZ]

*Endorse Liberty said Tuesday it has raised $3.9 million in total, accounting for donations filed in 2012.

MAKE US GREAT AGAIN, the Super PAC supporting Perry

Raised: $5.5 million

Spent: $1.1 million

Cash on hand: $604,472

Contran Corp, whose CEO Simmons is one of Perry's biggest supporters, donated $1 million to this Super PAC. Chesapeake Energy Corp's political donations arm and the corporation itself in total contributed $250,000 to the PAC.

Other top donors include Houston builder Bob Perry; billionaire Darwin Deason, who sold his computer services company to Xerox; Western Refining Chairman Paul Foster; Sanderson Farms Inc. Chairman Joe Sanderson Jr.; and Robert McNair, the owner of Houston Texans National Football League team.

OUR DESTINY, the Super PAC supporting Huntsman

Raised: $2.7 million

Spent: $2.6 million

Cash on hand: $126,586

The candidate's father, Jon Huntsman Sr., a billionaire industrialist, donated $1.9 million to the PAC. Other big donors included billionaires Jim and Christy Walton, son and daughter-in-law of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton; C. Boyden Gray, former U.S. diplomat under President George W. Bush; and businessman and former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Taubman.