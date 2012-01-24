TAMPA, Florida Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Monday that there will be no surprises when he releases his tax returns after pressure from his opponents.

Romney said during a Republican debate in Florida that he believes people will talk about his returns because they will see he has made a great deal of money but he said everything is "entirely legal and fair."

Romney, one of the wealthiest U.S. presidential candidates in history, has struggled to calm a furor that rival Newt Gingrich started in South Carolina by demanding to see Romney's tax returns. He will release his 2010 tax return and an estimate for 2011 on Tuesday.

"The real question is not so much my taxes but the taxes of the American people," Romney said.

Gingrich responded that Romney's decision to release his returns, as he is set to do, is "the right thing to do."

(Reporting By Sam Youngman; Editing by Bill Trott)