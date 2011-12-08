Republican presidential candidate and former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at a forum for local business leaders at the Pacific Gateway Capital Group in Greenville, South Carolina December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

DES MOINES, Iowa An evangelical pastor in Iowa sent state voters on Thursday a music video slamming Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich for his three marriages and admitted marital infidelities.

Cary Gordon, an influential Sioux City pastor who has endorsed Rick Santorum in the 2012 presidential race, said he would send the satirical hip-hop video to registered Republicans and independents with a cell phone on record.

The video, by independent filmmaker Molotov Mitchell, calls Gingrich the "Kim Kardashian of the GOP," a reference to the reality television star known for her appearance in a sex video and for her failed marriages.

Gingrich, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, leads polls in the Republican race but faces concerns from some religious conservatives. He is in his third marriage and he admitted he had affairs during his first two marriages.

Gordon said the video also criticizes Gingrich for not signing an Iowa evangelical group's sweeping marriage pledge that addresses fidelity, gay unions, health issues and other topics.

Santorum, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann and former Texas Governor Rick Perry are the only Republican presidential candidates to sign the pledge by the Family Leader group.

Iowa's religious conservatives are a powerful voting bloc in the state that kicks off the presidential race on January 3, but their influence has been diluted this time because they have not solidified behind a single candidate.

Gordon sent out more than 800,000 texts last week with his endorsement of Santorum, a former U.S. senator.

(Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Anthony Boadle)