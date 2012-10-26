Campaign volunteer Eric Russell makes phone calls to potential voters at the Cuyahoga County Ohio headquarters in preparation for the November 6 U.S. presidential election, in Fairview Park, Ohio October 26, 2012. The election will likely be decided in a handful of swing states where the candidates are spending just about all of their time, with none of them more important than Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)

A volunteer for U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign looks over literature before making calls at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ELECTIONS)

Palm Beach County elections workers hand-copy absentee ballots as a Republican observer (R) looks on at the agency's warehouse in Riviera Beach, Florida October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A volunteer for U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign looks over a call sheet at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Scott Giesecke works the phones as he volunteers for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Volunteers for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign work the phones as a map of New Hampshire is seen behind them at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Campaign literature for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and other local Republican campaigns sits on a table at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Volunteers for U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Literature for getting New Hampshire voters to register and vote sits on a table inside the Manchester Campaign Headquarters for U.S. President Barack Obama in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Early voters could account for up to 40 percent of all voters in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, and polls of people who already have cast ballots show President Barack Obama with a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

Both candidates have been urging supporters not just to vote but to do it early as Republicans and Democrats campaign vigorously - particularly in key battleground states - to lock up as many votes as possible before Election Day on November 6.

Polls of people who say they already have voted show Obama with a lead in many of the states. The Obama campaign, which benefited from early voting in 2008, has focused heavily on urging supporters to vote early in this election as well.

Obama leads Romney 54 percent to 39 percent among voters who already have cast ballots, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling data compiled in recent weeks. The sample size of early voters is 960 people with a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

About 18 percent of registered voters already have cast ballots, the Reuters/Ipsos polling data showed. Around a quarter of minority voters - who tend to support Obama - and almost a fifth of white voters have cast ballots, the data showed.

Allison Gilmore voted during her lunch break at a community center in Arlington, Virginia. Like many who vote early, Gilmore was not sure she could make it on Election Day.

"I don't know how busy I'll be at work, (with) childcare - and I want to make sure I get my vote in," said Gilmore, 35, who declined to say for whom she voted.

RECORD NUMBERS

Early voting, which began in some states in September, is now underway in nearly all 50 states, either by mail-in or in-person voting. Political scientists who specialize in early voting predict that a record 35 to 40 percent of all U.S. voters will cast their ballots before the November 6 election.

"In some of the battleground states, rates are even above that," said Michael McDonald, a political science professor at George Mason University in Virginia who runs the U.S. Election Project and tracks all early votes (here).

"There's a lot of activity out there with both the Romney and the Obama campaigns organizing and mobilizing their supporters to vote early," McDonald said.

According to McDonald's data, states like Iowa and Ohio - both of which are considered pivotal in the election - show a faster pace of early voting than in 2008.

A main reason for the increase in numbers of people voting early is that Republicans, who were caught flat-footed by Obama's strong performance in early voting in 2008, have put more emphasis on it this time around, experts said.

The parties have been sending out dueling memos in the past few days with each side claiming to have the upper hand in early voting.

As a sign of the importance the Democrats place on early voting, Obama became the first sitting president to vote early when he cast his ballot in Chicago on Thursday.

The two parties spent a lot of time in court this year battling over early voting laws in states like Florida and Ohio as Democrats accused Republicans of trying to limit early voting to suppress the turnout of working-class and minority voters.

In the end, Ohio was ordered by the courts to allow early voting to all until the eve of the election. And while Florida cut the number of days of early voting, it agreed to extend the number of hours on each day to satisfy critics.

(This story corrects paragraph 7 to say "who declined to say for whom she voted" instead of "who said she voted for Obama")

(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Chicago; Patricia Zengerle in Arlington, Virginia, Sam Youngman in Cincinnati and Gabriel Debenedetti and Maurice Tamman in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)