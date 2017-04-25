U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks about new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber from the White House in Washington, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that trade disputes with Canada over lumber and dairy products illustrate a need to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Asked at a White House news briefing if he thought the disputes showed a need to rework NAFTA, he said, "I think it does because ... if NAFTA were functioning properly, you wouldn't be having these kinds of ... very unfortunate developments back-to-back, so in that sense it shows that NAFTA has not worked as well as it should."Ross said imposition of anti-subsidy duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports announced on Monday would raise the costs of new U.S. houses by a small amount.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)