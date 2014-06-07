WASHINGTON The U.S. Capitol was evacuated briefly on Saturday afternoon after a plane flew into restricted airspace, Capitol Police said.

"There was a small aircraft in our airspace," U.S. Capitol Police spokesman Shennell Antrobus said.

"Communication was regained with the aircraft, so we're going back to normal operations. We're going back into the building," Antrobus said.

The U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms staff said on Twitter that some streets around the Capitol were closed due to police activity.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)