SAN DIEGO The actor who once gave voice to beloved cartoon character Charlie Brown pled guilty on Tuesday to making threats against a mobile home park manager and a Southern California sheriff, prosecutors said.

Three of the charges initially filed against 59-year-old Peter Robbins were dismissed on Tuesday after he pled guilty to threatening the manager and San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Brenda Daly said.

"His behavior has become more violent," Daly said.

Robbins was arrested in February on probation violations for cutting off his GPS monitor and drinking.

In September, he was charged with threatening the mobile park manager and making other threats including one against a judge, a jailhouse solicitation to kill Sheriff Gore and vandalizing his cell.

Robbins was first arrested in 2013 for harassing and threatening a former girlfriend and the plastic surgeon who enhanced her breasts. He pled guilty and was sentenced to eight months in residential drug treatment and five years probation, according to court records.

Since then, he has made court appearances during which his behavior was erratic, crying through one and threatening the judge during another.

On Tuesday, Robbins told a judge that his behavior was caused by paranoid schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, Daly said.

Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of four years and eight months when Robbins is sentenced in December.

Robbins was nine years old in 1965 when he became the voice of the world-weary yet optimistic title character of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," the first of many animated TV specials based on the popular "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz.

He voiced Charlie Brown in "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," and other "Peanuts" animated specials that aired in the 1960s.

