SHANGHAI China's Baosteel Group on Friday accused the United States of breaking WTO rules and vowed to appeal against a U.S. investigation of the company, in a statement on its website.

The company, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel (600019.SS), urged the Chinese government to take all necessary measures to ensure fair treatment for the sector.

U.S. regulators on Thursday launched an investigation into complaints by United States Steel Corp (X.N) that Chinese steelmakers, including Baosteel, stole its secrets and fixed prices, in the latest trade spat between the two countries.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)