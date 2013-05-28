U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama will discuss cybersecurity with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet in California next week, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney declined to comment on a Washington Post report that Chinese hackers had gained access to designs of more than two dozen major U.S. weapons systems.

He said cyber issues were a key concern for the United States and raised at every level of meetings between U.S. and Chinese counterparts.

