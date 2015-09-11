Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday that the United States needs to be much more rapid in its response to cyber attacks.
Obama, speaking at a town hall event with U.S. military members, described certain cyber practices from China as not acceptable.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.