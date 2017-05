U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the National Clean Energy Summit at the Mandalay Bay Resort Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama will "no doubt" raise concerns about China's cyber security behavior when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

Obama will host Xi at the White House in September for a state visit. The United States has alleged Chinese hackers have stolen information from U.S. computer servers.

