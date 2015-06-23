Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
WASHINGTON China has left the door open for the United States and Japan to join a Beijing-led infrastructure bank but the offer has so far been rebuffed, Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Tuesday.
"We have also opened our door for the two countries to joining this bank," Lou told journalists following meetings with U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic policy.
"At present the two countries have not expressed their willingness or intention to join the AIIB," he said, referring to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which he said had not been discussed at the annual meeting.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.