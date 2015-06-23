China's President Xi Jinping (front C) poses for photos with guests at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank launch ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

WASHINGTON China has left the door open for the United States and Japan to join a Beijing-led infrastructure bank but the offer has so far been rebuffed, Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Tuesday.

"We have also opened our door for the two countries to joining this bank," Lou told journalists following meetings with U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic policy.

"At present the two countries have not expressed their willingness or intention to join the AIIB," he said, referring to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which he said had not been discussed at the annual meeting.

