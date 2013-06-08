RANCHO MIRAGE, California U.S. President Barack Obama and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, called on North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons and agreed not to recognize the North as a nuclear-armed state, Obama's national security adviser said on Saturday.

"They agreed that North Korea has to denuclearize, that neither country will accept North Korea as a nuclear-armed state and that we would work together to deepen cooperation and dialogue to achieve denuclearization," Thomas Donilon told reporters after two days of informal talks in California.

Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi told a separate news conference that Xi had told Obama that China and the United States were "the same in their positions and objectives" on the North Korean nuclear issue.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)