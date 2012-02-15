U.S. President Barack Obama holds up a padlock alongside Master Lock's Senior Vice President Bob Rice as Obama tours the factory in Milwaukee, Wisconsin February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MILWAUKEE President Barack Obama took aim again at China's trade practices during a campaign-style visit to the Midwestern heartland on Wednesday, saying he will not stand by while America's foreign competitors "don't play by the rules."

Obama spoke to workers at a Wisconsin factory a day after telling Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping in Oval Office talks that Beijing must play fair in international trade -- a message White House aides believe resonates with voters in an election year.

"I directed my administration to create a Trade Enforcement Unit with one job: investigating unfair trade practices in countries like China," Obama said in prepared remarks for his speech as the Chinese vice president continued his Washington visit. "If the playing field is level, I promise you - America will always win."

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Matt Spetalnick)