WASHINGTON China told U.S. trade negotiators in Washington on Wednesday that Beijing would do more to protect intellectual property rights and combat piracy by promoting the use of legal software, China's commerce minister told reporters.

Minister Chen Deming said that while Beijing agreed to address those longstanding U.S. complaints, American officials at Wednesday's U.S-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) meeting promised to address China's demands for greater exports of U.S. high-technology products and to facilitate more Chinese investment in the United States.

