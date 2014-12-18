WASHINGTON The World Trade Organization on Thursday upheld parts of a Chinese complaint against U.S. duties on goods including solar panels and wind towers and found some U.S. determinations breached WTO rules.

The WTO's appellate body said the U.S. Department of Commerce "acted inconsistently" by rejecting private prices in China as benchmarks in some investigations into whether imported goods were made using unfair government subsidies, according to a decision posted on the WTO's website.

