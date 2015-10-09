GENEVA The United States has until April 1, 2016 to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling that faulted its use of punitive import duties on a range of Chinese goods, including solar panels and wind towers, the trade body said on Friday.

In December 2014 the WTO's Appellate Body upheld a Chinese complaint that the United States had unfairly penalized $7.2 billion of Chinese exports.

The United States said it would need 19 months to implement the ruling, but China said 10 months. A WTO-appointed arbitrator, Georges M. Abi-Saab, split the difference and gave 14 months and 16 days from the result of the dispute.

