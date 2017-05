WASHINGTON China will work with the United States and other countries on cybersecurity issues, State Councilor Yang Jiechi said on Tuesday.

"We think that cybersecurity is very important," Yang said through a translator at the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED). "We will work with the United States and other countries to work in the spirit of openness to properly address the relevant issues. We hope that this round of the S&ED will achieve positive outcomes."

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Idrees Ali; Editing by Will Dunham)