LOS ANGELES Hollywood's famed TCL Chinese Theater has unveiled a new light show with images from iconic films such as "King Kong" and "Citizen Kane" to mark the theater's 90th anniversary.

The nightly show, "Hollywood Lights: The Magic of the Movies", covers the facade of the historic theater and its famous forecourt, home to hand and footprints of movie stars.

"90 years ago Sid Grauman created magic along the boulevard. Tonight we're going to experience magic circa 2017," Los Angeles city councilman Mitch O'Farrell said at an event to launch the light show.

Opened in 1927, the building had been named for Sid Grauman, a Hollywood showman who helped finance the theater's construction. It is fronted by an ornate Chinese pagoda and the hand and footprints of famous film stars captured in cement.

A Chinese company bought the naming rights to the famed movie house and tourist destination in 2013.

