U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at an International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference and expo in Chicago October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama will press for an agreement at the Paris climate talks that reflects ambitious climate targets.

Obama and other world leaders will meet in Paris later this month to work on a plan to reduce the effects of climate change.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey)