BRUSSELS The Paris climate agreement cannot be renegotiated as U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested it can, European Commissioner for Climate Miguel Arias Canete said on Friday.

"The agreement is fit for purpose. The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated," he told reporters after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump said during his announcement on Thursday of a U.S. withdrawal from the pact, that his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".

Canete also said that the EU would seek a partnership with U.S. companies or states that supported the Paris agreement.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)