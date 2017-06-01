U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BRUSSELS The European Commission said it deeply regretted the decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would seek new alliances to combat climate change.

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement," the European Commission said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the deal.

"The EU will strengthen its existing partnerships and seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states," the Commission added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)