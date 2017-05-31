BRUSSELS The European Union's executive has not been forewarned about a possible U.S. withdrawal from the global deal on fighting climate change, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a pact, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that promises to deepen a rift with U.S. allies.

The executive European Commission said separately on Wednesday the 28-nation bloc was ready to take on global leadership should the United States pull out.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Robin Emmott)