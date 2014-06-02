Florida wildfires force evacuations, destroy homes
Scattered wildfires were burning in drought-stricken parts of central and southwestern Florida on Saturday, destroying nine homes and triggering evacuation orders for about 2,000 other residences.
WASHINGTON Two lawmakers from the coal-producing state of West Virginia said on Monday they plan legislation to stop rules to set caps on carbon emissions from U.S. power plants.
Representative Nick Rahall, a Democrat, will work with Representative David McKinley, a Republican, with the goal of stopping the Environmental Protection Agency's rule on existing power plants, which was announced on Monday, and an earlier proposal covering yet-to-be-built plants.
"We will introduce bipartisan legislation that will prevent these disastrous new rules from wreaking havoc on our economy in West Virginia," Rahall said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
MADRID Emergency teams in the Canary Islands raced on Saturday to contain a three-kilometer oil slick caused by a ferry crashing into underwater fuel pipes, the regional government said in a statement.