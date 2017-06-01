FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the COP21 session of statements by heads of state and government at the climate summit in Paris, France November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday criticized his successor Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement but voiced confidence that U.S. states and businesses will work harder to protect the planet.

"Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got," he said in a written statement issued as Trump was announcing the withdrawal.

