FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in front of a U.S. flag while listening to U.S. first lady Melania Trump give a speech to U.S. troops at the Naval Air Station Sigonella before returning to Washington D.C. at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella, Sicily,... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will announce his decision "very soon" on whether he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal.

Responding to shouted questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had been hearing from people on both sides of the issue, but he declined to indicate whether he had made up his mind.

"I’m hearing from a lot of people, both ways. Both ways," Trump said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)