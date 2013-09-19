Noble Energy Inc said it has identified three wells that were leaking natural gas following flooding in the north of Colorado last week.

Two of the leaking wells were shut on Wednesday, but a third that appeared to be leaking a "limited" amount of gas could not be safely accessed for shutdown, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Noble operates more than 8,000 active wells in the DJ Basin in Colorado.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)