Bagrada bug appears in Chile for first time, destroying crops
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
Noble Energy Inc said it has identified three wells that were leaking natural gas following flooding in the north of Colorado last week.
Two of the leaking wells were shut on Wednesday, but a third that appeared to be leaking a "limited" amount of gas could not be safely accessed for shutdown, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Noble operates more than 8,000 active wells in the DJ Basin in Colorado.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.