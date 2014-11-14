HOUSTON The first U.S. government approval to export a lightly processed form of crude oil known as condensate went to a small Houston startup company more than a year ago, months before regulators stunned the energy world by giving two bigger firms similar permission.

Peaker Energy got the approval on Sept. 11, 2013, the company confirmed to Reuters this week. This shows that Washington's move to broaden the definition of refined products started far earlier than known. The move is a way to effectively chip away at the 40-year-old U.S. ban on exporting domestic crude.

