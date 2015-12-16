WASHINGTON Trying to avert a U.S. government shutdown within days, Congress on Tuesday was scrambling to finalize a $1.15 trillion spending bill, but negotiations have been complicated by a dispute over energy policy [L1N14412D] and a host of other issues.

Dozens of policy "riders" were being considered by negotiators as add-ons to the spending bill. Here are some of them, based on discussions with lawmakers and aides:

REPUBLICAN PROPOSALSCrude oil exports. With oil prices near seven-year lows, producers want to lift a ban on U.S. crude exports. But Democrats are insisting that any such action be coupled with clean energy incentives.

Syrian refugees. Republicans want to measure included that would slow or stop entry of Syrian refugees into the United States. House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said on Tuesday he did not expect this to be included.

Abortion. Republicans want to let healthcare providers sue government entities that retaliate against them for refusing to provide abortion-related services.

Labor. Republicans oppose a new National Labor Relations Board standard that businesses say could give unions more bargaining power by letting them negotiate directly with large parent companies that rely on franchisees or contractors. A Democratic aide said Tuesday the NLRB decision likely will stand.

Wall Street. Financial services companies want parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform legislation slowed down, including a rule imposing a "fiduciary duty" on retirement investment advisers, but Democrats said they think they can stop this.

Obamacare. Republicans want to preserve a provision limiting how much the government can spend on "risk corridors" protecting insurers against financial losses under Obamacare.

DEMOCRATIC PROPOSALS

Environment. A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiators have not yet resolved Democrats' demand for a five-year tax credit for solar and wind power in exchange for lifting the 40-year-old crude oil export ban.

Democrats also want assurances of U.S. support for the United Nations Green Climate Fund. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid indicated on Tuesday that this will be included in the spending bill.

Democrats also favor a multi-year commitment to ocean research and conservation.

Guns. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and others want to end a ban on federal funding for gun violence research.

Puerto Rico. Democrats want the U.S. territory to be able to reorganize its $72 billion in debt, but Republicans are pushing another approach. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said Tuesday lawmakers were considering helping Puerto Rico at least until February. [L1N1441TW]

Caesar's casino. Reid urged inclusion of a bankruptcy provision that would benefit the Caesar's Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) casino in his home state of Nevada. Congressional aides said it was unlikely the provision would be in the final bill.

BIPARTISAN PROPOSALS

Visa waiver. It was looking increasingly likely that a provision will be included to prevent people from entering the United States under a program that lets them in visa-free if they have recently visited Syria and Iraq.

9/11 responders. New Yorkers from both parties hope to replenish funding for health screenings and treatments for first responders to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Cybersecurity. Bipartisan cybersecurity legislation that would expand liability protections to companies that voluntarily share cyber-threat data with the government may be included. Versions of the measure have passed the House and Senate this year, but privacy advocates worry it could enhance domestic government surveillance.

