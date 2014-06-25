WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday criticized congressional Republicans for considering a lawsuit against President Barack Obama for his use of executive actions this year to move his agenda forward.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he planned to file a lawsuit alleging that Obama has abused his executive authority by implementing policies without congressional approval.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters such a move, funded by taxpayers, would not be supported by most Americans.

