WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday repealed a rule put forth in the final days of the Obama administration that limited emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas drilling on federal lands, in the latest move by Republican lawmakers to overturn regulation on the energy industry.

The Senate is expected to vote next on repealing the rule, which was part of former President Barack Obama's efforts to curb climate change. Congress this week repealed pollution and anti-corruption rules on energy companies.

