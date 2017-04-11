FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) questions SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White during a hearing in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.

In a statement released to reporters, a spokeswoman for House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling said he is looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to enact the Financial CHOICE Act - a bill that will protect consumers "by holding Wall Street and Washington accountable" and end bank bailouts.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)