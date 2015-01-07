A price sign outside a Costco shows gas selling below $2.00 US for the first time in years, in Westminster Colorado in this file photo from December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

CHICAGO Plummeting gasoline prices likely sparked a long-awaited jump in spending during the final stretch of the U.S. holiday shopping season as consumers took advantage of billions of dollars in savings at the pump.

As gasoline prices slid to their lowest in nearly six years, a Reuters poll showed a late December spike in the percentage of consumers willing to spend more due to lower costs of auto and heating fuel.

Cheaper fuel also prompted a prominent retail analyst to notch up his holiday sales forecast. Craig Johnson, head of consultancy Customer Growth Partners, now estimates sales growth of 3.9 percent in November and December, up from his initial estimate of 3.4 percent.

In a first glimpse of how the season shaped up for major retailers, JC Penney Company Inc reported on Tuesday comparable store holiday sales growth of 3.7 percent, surprising investors and driving the struggling department store operator's stock up 16.6 percent. JC Penney would not comment on what impact gas prices had on its results.

Taken together, there is growing evidence that the impact of plunging oil prices on spending, while still muted in November, started to kick-in late last month, helping retailers finish the holiday season on a strong note.

"Initially it was like yes I'm saving $10 and then it was like you know there is actual money I'm saving on gas that is making a difference," said Christa Hart, senior managing director at FTI Consulting, which focuses on the retail industry.

The impact is expected to spread across the whole sector, including mass merchandisers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, as well as department stores such as JC Penney and Macy's Inc.

The S&P retailing index was up 2 percent, outpacing a 1.1 percent gain in the broader market.

GOING OUT

Analysts say, however, a good portion of the savings was probably being spent on entertainment and eating out, typically the first areas consumers turn to when they have a little extra money but segments not usually included in holiday sales forecasts. Among the likely beneficiaries are fast-food chain Wendy's Co and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Customer Growth Partners' Johnson said. Sonic Corp, which runs a chain of drive-in restaurants, cited cheap fuel in reporting strong quarterly results on Tuesday, and its stock surged 9 percent.

The average price of gasoline in the United States fell by 27 percent since October reaching $2.19 a gallon on Wednesday, its lowest since May 2009, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Johnson estimates cheaper gas freed up $13 billion in spending power during the holidays, $8 billion more than in his October estimate. That finally outweighed the impact of food inflation, which he continues to estimate to have added $10 billion to consumers' bills.

Johnson's forecast remains a conservative one, reflecting his concerns over tepid wage growth for most households. The National Retail Federation is predicting holiday sales to grow 4.1 percent, while some other estimates are above 5 percent.

The fall in gas prices is "not going to take a lackluster season and turn it into a great season. It turns it to a fair to middling season," Johnson told Reuters. “Nobody is going to buy the wife a diamond bracelet on $10 savings at the gas pump."

While the gasoline price has been falling steadily throughout the holiday shopping season, the percentage of consumers looking to spend their extra savings jumped in the last week of December when the average price per gallon fell to near or below $2 a gallon in several states, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

On Dec.31, the poll, calculated on a 5-day rolling basis, showed that 26 percent of respondents were inclined to boost spending, up from 18 percent on Dec. 25.

"The less I had to spend on filling my tank is more that I could spend on a gift for my family," said Kay Helms, 48, a participant in the poll. The IT specialist from Spokane, Washington, said she used the extra cash to buy an electronic keyboard for her partner.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)