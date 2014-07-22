WASHINGTON An appeals court ruling on Tuesday striking down a regulation on Obamacare subsidies has no immediate impact on people getting tax credits now to help offset the cost of their healthcare coverage under the law, the White House said.

"It's important for people all across the country to understand that this ruling does not have any practical impact on their ability to continue to receive tax credits right now," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)