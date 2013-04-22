WASHINGTON The Supreme Court on Monday asked a lower court to take a second look at human rights claims against Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) in light of a major ruling last week.

In last week's unanimous decision, the high court limited the ability of human rights plaintiffs to invoke the 1789 Alien Tort Statute when suing companies over alleged collusion with violent foreign governments.

