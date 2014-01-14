WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down the latest effort by the Federal Communications Commission to require internet providers to treat all traffic the same, a policy known as net neutrality.

The FCC did not have the legal authority to enact the 2011 regulations, which were challenged in a lawsuit brought by Verizon Communications Inc, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in its ruling.

(Reporting by David Ingram)