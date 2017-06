SACRAMENTO A Democratic campaign treasurer accused of draining over $7 million from the coffers of her clients, including U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, pleaded guilty on Friday to fraud-related charges in a deal with prosecutors.

Kinde Durkee, 59, who was charged with five counts of mail fraud, entered her plea to all counts in U.S. District Court in Sacramento. She faces up to 14 years in prison.

