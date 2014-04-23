Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.
A Tennessee man looking for a place to sleep found a bed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where the Rev. Martin Luther King was shot and killed in 1968.
But the motel is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum, and Dexter Anderson, 33, was arrested as he slept Tuesday night in room 308 after a security officer called police to report a break in.
Rooms 306 and 308 of the Lorraine Motel were booked by King's group at the time of his assassination, and have since been preserved behind glass as permanent exhibits in the museum, which traces the movement from slavery through the late 20th century.
Anderson, of Memphis, was charged with vandalism and criminal trespass, Memphis police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore said.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by David Bailey, Victoria Cavaliere and David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON U.S. experts who have been forecasting an imminent North Korean nuclear test said on Tuesday they were surprised when they viewed their latest satellite images of the country's nuclear test site and saw volleyball games under way.