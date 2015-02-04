LOS ANGELES A former "Power Rangers" actor arrested in Southern California on suspicion of stabbing a roommate to death with a sword has been released from jail after prosecutors declined to charge him, officials said on Wednesday.

The slaying on Saturday in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, followed an argument between actor Ricardo Medina, 36, and his roommate Joshua Sutter that turned violent, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to an account provided by sheriff's deputies, Medina retreated to his bedroom with his girlfriend during the altercation, and when Stutter followed them and forced open the door, Medina killed him by stabbing him once in the stomach.

Medina was jailed on suspicion of murder on Saturday after he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office asked sheriff's officials on Monday to investigate the case further, and prosecutors declined to file any charge against him, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office. On Tuesday, Medina was released from jail, according to sheriff's department records.

Police say that after the fatal confrontation with his roommate, Medina called the 911 emergency number and remained at the scene until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Medina in 2002 played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on the "Power Rangers Wild Force" children's television series.

He also voiced the character of Deker on a later series, "Power Rangers Samurai," which like "Power Rangers Wild Force" was a rebranded version the 1990s series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

Medina also appeared on prime-time shows including "CSI: Miami" and "ER."

A Sheriff's Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of the investigation.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham)