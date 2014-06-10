DALLAS A 31-year-old woman who posed for several months as a teenage student at a private high school in east Texas pleaded guilty on Tuesday to failure to properly identify herself.

Charity Johnson, also convicted of giving false information, was sentenced to 85 days in jail, according to online court records.

Johnson posed as a teenage orphan and was taken in by an area woman who helped enroll her as a sophomore at New Life Christian School in Longview. The woman called police after discovering Johnson was not the person she pretended to be, court records said.

