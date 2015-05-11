A baby kangaroo was taken from its mother's pouch and stolen along with four baby goats from a zoo in eastern Wisconsin, local police said on Monday.

The animals were taken from a winter holding barn a few miles from the Special Memories Zoo in Greenville on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to Terry Hammen, a lieutenant at the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department.

The five-month-old kangaroo named "Joey" was taken out of its mother's pouch, which was stretched during the theft, he said.

Hammen said zoo officials and authorities are especially concerned about the kangaroo's wellbeing because it needs to stay with its mother for its first year of life.

Zoo officials were not immediately available for comment.

Greenville is about 30 miles southwest of Green Bay near Appleton, Wisconsin.

