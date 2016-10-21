Kremlin says Ukraine's accusation of cyber attack "groundless"
MOSCOW Ukrainian accusations that Moscow was behind cyber attacks on President Petro Poroshenko's official website are baseless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The FBI is investigating the cause of cyber attacks on internet infrastructure company Dyn on Friday, which has disrupted access to dozens of websites including PayPal, Twitter and Spotify, a law enforcement official said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticised the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.