WASHINGTON Former White House national security adviser Tom Donilon and former IBM chief executive Sam Palmisano will lead a new commission to strengthen U.S. cyber defenses over the next decade, the White House said on Wednesday.

President Barack Obama set up the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity this month and sought $19 billion for cyber security across government in his annual budget proposal, a boost of $5 billion over the previous year.

Federal agencies have worked to upgrade their security since the Office of Personnel Management announced last year that roughly 22 million personnel files had been stolen in a massive hack.

