WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more during the October-December period than it had previously estimated.

The Treasury said in a statement it expects to borrow $188 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $182 billion.

The department said it expects to issue $56 billion in net marketable debt during the first quarter of 2017.

Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.

