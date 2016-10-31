German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more during the October-December period than it had previously estimated.
The Treasury said in a statement it expects to borrow $188 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $182 billion.
The department said it expects to issue $56 billion in net marketable debt during the first quarter of 2017.
Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.